Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Dec. 6-12:
70802
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
Main Street. Dec. 11.
Hazardous condition, other
1100 block of North 48th Street. Dec. 8.
70806
7400 block of Seven Oaks Avenue. Dec. 8.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
8900 block of Tallyho Avenue. Dec. 6.
70808
Building fire
4700 block of Constitution Avenue. Dec. 8.
3700 block of Floyd Drive. Property loss: $20,000. Unintentional. Dec. 7.
6900 block of Highland Road. Property loss: $800,000. Contents loss: $250,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Dec. 12.