Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Dec. 6-12:

70802

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

Main Street. Dec. 11.

Hazardous condition, other

1100 block of North 48th Street. Dec. 8.

70806

7400 block of Seven Oaks Avenue. Dec. 8.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

8900 block of Tallyho Avenue. Dec. 6.

70808

Building fire

4700 block of Constitution Avenue. Dec. 8.

3700 block of Floyd Drive. Property loss: $20,000. Unintentional. Dec. 7.

6900 block of Highland Road. Property loss: $800,000. Contents loss: $250,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Dec. 12.

View comments