The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
The list included Andrew Wortmann, College of Engineering, from Baton Rouge.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.