Books sprang to life at the Runnels Preschool on Oct. 11 when the prekindergarten students presented their annual Storybook Character Parade.
For the event, which was held in affiliation with the preschool’s Fall Scholastic Book Fair, the youngsters dressed up as characters from their favorite books.
As family and friends looked on, each costumed youngster stepped forward for a short “book talk” with event emcee Danielle Banquer, a pre-K and preschool teacher. The children introduced themselves, named the characters they were portraying and announced the titles of their favorite books.