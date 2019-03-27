Applications are being accepted for children ages 2-5 to attend the St. Jean Vianney Academic Learning & Growth Preschool, 16166 Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge.
The hours for the preschool program are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with extended hours available. Parents may enroll their children to attend two, three or five days a week, with tuition varying by the number of days.
The program is based on the idea that children learn best through play, using their senses to discover how things work, according to a news release.
For information, visit stjeanvianneypreschool.org or call (225) 752-5356.