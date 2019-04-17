Lanier Baptist plans Easter musical
“His Amazing Love,” an Easter musical, will be performed at 6:30 p.m. April 18-20 Lanier Baptist Church, 4851 Lanier Drive.
Admission is free. For information, call the church at (225) 355-5605.
Spring garden workshop April 24
The Southern University Agricultural Center’s Wisteria Alliance Program will hold a spring garden workshop beginning at 9 a.m. April 24 at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge.
The free workshop will include interactive sessions and demonstrations on:
- Cut flower production
- Hibiscus production
- Creating an edible landscape
- House plant health
- Constructing a raised bed
- Rain barrel construction
- Urban chicken breeds
- Food safety tips.
The Wisteria Alliance Program prepares women to own and operate farms and other agricultural-based businesses. It began in 2012 as a pilot program aimed at providing practical, hands-on training for women who live on farms, and those whose interest lie in starting a farm, and/or urban or community garden.
Other sponsors of the workshop are the Flower Lovers’ Garden Guild and the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.
For information, visit www.suagcenter.com or email zanetta_augustine@suagcenter.com.
STEM Expo looking for volunteers
The Louisiana STEM Expo is seeking volunteers for its May 10 event in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana STEM Expo partners with LSU's college of Engineering to host the event at the engineering building, Patrick F. Taylor Hall.
The expo includes hundreds of hands on projects shown by middle school students.
Anyone interested in being a judge register can at LASTEMExpo.org. For questions, call Lauren Fischer at (225) 767-6358.