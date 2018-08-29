U.S. Rep. Garret Graves was the guest speaker when the Republican Women of Baton Rouge met Aug. 22 at Drusilla Seafood in Baton Rouge.
About 40 people were on hand to hear Graves discuss his accomplishments in Washington, including work on flood prevention projects such as the Comite River Diversion Canal; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced in June that it was putting $14 million toward building the long-planned canal.
The Comite project has taken on particular significance for Louisiana politicians since record-breaking rains in August 2016 sent the Comite River surging over its banks, flooding large swaths of the Baton Rouge region.