Alzheimer's Run/Walk benefits local patients Advocate staff report Oct 17, 2018 - 2:30 pm Among those participating in the Memory Walk/Run are, from left, Frances Bennet, Hilda Ross and Patsy Becker. The event raised money for Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area. PROVIDED PHOTO Among those participating in the Memory Walk/Run are, from left, Patsy Becker; Keith John Paul Horcasitas, who helped set up the tents; and Len Sedlin. PROVIDED PHOTO Among those participating in the Memory Walk/Run are Storme Harris, left, and Carol Kinchen, who helped set up the tents for the event, which raised money for Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area. PROVIDED PHOTO Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area was the beneficiary of the Memory Walk/Run held Oct. 6 on the Old Front Nine at LSU.