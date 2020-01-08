The Louisiana Long Term Care Foundation recently awarded nursing scholarships to 15 outstanding recipients employed in long-term care facilities across the state.
The Foundation was created to provide annual scholarships to outstanding nursing facility staff who are enrolled in nursing school to further their professional development in long-term care, the news release said.
“The need for quality nursing staff in Louisiana’s long-term care facilities is more critical than ever due to the ongoing nationwide nursing shortage,” said Karen Miller, director of the Louisiana Long Term Care Foundation. “These nursing scholarships help encourage and support healthcare workers of high-academic and caregiving caliber to continue their education and pursue a rewarding, lasting nursing career.”
“Each long-term care professional selected for this nursing scholarship is passionate about providing the highest quality care to Louisiana’s most vulnerable,” said Mark Berger, executive director of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.
The 2019 Louisiana Long Term Care Foundation local scholarship recipients are:
- Tabitha Unbehagen, Greenbriar Community Care Center, Slidell
- Akeya Williams, Affinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Long Term Care Foundation is a nonprofit organization and an affiliate of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association. Visit www.lnha.org/lltcf to learn more.