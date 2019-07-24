The Renew spiritual awakening and homecoming event will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 3 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge.
Each night will have a different focus. Admission is free, including meals on Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 and snacks on the other two nights. For updates, visit www.renewbatonrouge.com.
The Rev. Dr. Alyce McKenzie and singer DeDe Jones will be featured during the Women's Night program on July 31. McKenzie is director of the Center for Preaching Excellence at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Jones, who is also from Dallas, has inspired women of all ages who have experienced her worship-leading, according to a news release.
The Rev. Dr. Michael Waters will lead the Men's Night program, "Healing the Racial Divide," on Aug. 1. Waters is a United Methodist pastor, professor, author, activist and social commentator. He speaks on behalf of an awakened generation raging against racism, determined to achieve the promise of a just future, the release said.
Pastor Brad Waggoner will lead the Kids and Teens Night program with a focus on standing up to bullies, on Aug. 2. Waggoner, the children’s pastor at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, previously worked as a social worker and wraparound facilitator with children, youth and their families. He was also a program director for a community-based organization where he created programs to help children in Pittsburgh, including an after-school program and a mentoring program.
Corey Porche & the Podnuh AllStar Band will perform during a family fais-dodo on Saturday, Aug. 3, which will feature a jambalaya dinner.