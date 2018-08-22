Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Aug. 10-16:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Government Street 5102: $240,000, Owner: Duong Le. Total square footage: 3,104. Renovation of existing 2,786 square-foot grocery store and addition of 318 square feet to rear of building. For continued use as mercantile grocer. Issued Aug. 14.
COMMERCIAL: CHANGE IN OCCUPANCY
Old Hammond Highway 11550: Owner: Jacky Chu. Total square footage: 5,976. Change of occupancy from assembly to storage 1 of 16,852 square feet building. Limited to renovations for storage 1 use. Remainder of building is to be vacant and sealed off from use. Issued Aug. 16.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard 636: $100,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,600. Complete Interior to create suite space A for use as a coffee shop. Business occupancy if occupant load is less than 50 persons. Issued Aug. 14.
Ben Hur Road 411: $210,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,426. Complete interior to finish out suite A for assembly, restaurant. 128 occupants. Issued Aug. 14.
Ben Hur Road 411: $250,000, Owner: Tuyet Phan. Total square footage: 1,800. Complete interior to create suite B for nail salon. Issued Aug. 16.
Ben Hur Road 411: $200,000, Owner: Mitch Rotolo. Total square footage: 1,990. Complete interior to create suite space E for mercantile sales of juice/smoothie retail store with counter service. Issued Aug. 16.
Jefferson Highway 6700: Owner: Don Joffrion. Total square footage: 4,937. Complete interior to create suite A on first floor of a 2-story office building for future business tenant. Issued Aug. 14.
Jefferson Highway 6700: Owner: Don Joffrion. Total square footage: 4,370. Complete interior to create suite C on first floor of a 2-story, office building for future business tenant. Issued Aug. 14.
Jefferson Highway 6700: Owner: Don Joffrion. Total square footage: 5,097. Complete interior to create suite B on first floor of a 2-story, office building for future business tenant. Issued Aug. 14.
Jefferson Highway 6700: Owner: Don Joffrion. Total square footage: 2,620. Complete interior to create suite D on first floor of a 2-story, office building for future business tenant. Issued Aug. 14.
Perkins Road E 18303: $100,000, Owner: Brian Campbell. Total square footage: 1,522. Complete interior to create, in existing shell building, suite 112 for mercantile sales. Issued Aug. 13.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Corporate Boulevard 5151: $865,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,019. New construction of drive-through car wash and driveway circulation to serve. Issued Aug. 14.
Greenwell Springs Road 7088: $28,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 288. New construction of shed for office supply/furniture on existing concrete with power connected to office building A. Issued Aug. 16.
Jefferson Highway 6700: $1,675,000, Owner: Don Joffrion. Total square footage: 15,000. New construction of a 2-story office building 7. First floor suites A and B; second floor suites C and D. Includes a generator. Issued Aug. 14.
O'neal Lane 1920: $4,902,000, Owner: Craig Smith. Total square footage: 119,375. New construction of three-story building for 876 storage rental units, and parking/site work/landscaping to serve. Issued Aug. 15.
COMMERCIAL: NEW/ADDITION (PIER)
Greenwell Springs Road 7088: $49,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,036. Installation of one new modular office building A on existing concrete. Issued Aug. 16.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Bluebonnet Boulevard 6401: $700,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,459. Renovation of existing mercantile lease space 640 for continued mercantile use. Issued Aug. 13.
Burbank Drive 9989: $22,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage. Renovation to 1400 square footage for apartment 55. Issued Aug. 15.
Central Road 2013: $200,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,775. Renovation of existing 6,880 square foot community center building for continued use as medical clinic offices. Issued Aug. 15.
Government Street 3079: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Interior renovation of existing exercise studio, suite C, to add two air-conditioning units to roof, puncturing roof structure. Issued Aug. 16.
Joplin Avenue 930: $75,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,150. Interior renovations to existing storage/warehouse/processing food production facility to add kitchen and new layout. Issued Aug. 14.
Opportunity Avenue 17475: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 9,000. Interior renovation to combine two suites, A and B, to serve as fitness studio business. Adding new walls to create a 700 square foot office space, and by removing the interior wall adding 1,675 square foot suite A to suite B, making the suite A/B 9,000 square foot. Issued Aug. 13.
South 14th Street 210: $236,000, Owner: Dyke Nelson. Total square footage: 8,605. Renovation to existing building for use as open area retail gallery/assembly-3 space and adjacent restrooms. Issued Aug. 10.
Tams Drive 12121: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 320. Renovation of existing two-story press box with outside stairs at and existing high school campus. Issued Aug. 14.
Tams Drive 12121: $2,086,080, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 15,772. Renovations to existing high school to include two-story 320 square foot press box with outside stairs, 384 square foot concession stand, and interior renovations to gymnasium and auditorium/stage areas. This permit is specific to gymnasium and auditorium with stage building and track and football field site improvements. Issued Aug. 14.
Tams Drive 12121: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 384. Renovation to concession stand at existing high school campus. Issued Aug. 14.
Winbourne Avenue 6125: $68,000, Owner: Jermaine Meyers. Total square footage: 5,702. Flood damage renovation of elementary school building C. Issued Aug. 13.
Winbourne Avenue 6125: $68,000, Owner: Jermaine Meyers. Total square footage: 4,505. Flood damage renovation of elementary school building F. Issued Aug. 15.
DEMOLITION
Alvin Dark Avenue 4445: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish commercial building. Issued Aug. 13.
Cyril Avenue 1425: Owner: David and Laura Fabre. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued Aug. 10.
Cyril Avenue 1461: Owner: David and Laura Fabre. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued Aug. 10.
Cyril Avenue 1545: Owner: David and Laura Fabre. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued Aug. 10.
Jones Creek Road 5805: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish two commercial buildings. Issued Aug. 13.
FENCE
Oak Villa Boulevard 633: $125,000, Owner: Frank and Julie Kim Huynh Quang. Total square footage: 800. Construction of a new monopole cell tower with chain link fence, fabric screen and 3-strand of barbed wire on top. Issued Aug. 14.
King Richard Drive 11433: $1,600, Owner: Joseph Kinamore. Total square footage not listed. 8 foot wood fence and gate. Issued Aug. 15.
Myrtledale Avenue 2114: $8,000, Owner: Clay Rives. Total square footage not listed. 8 foot wood fence with brick columns. Issued Aug. 15.
Petit Pierre Avenue 11721: $3,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 8 foot fence and garden wall. Issued Aug. 16.
POOL
Meridian Drive 1326: $70,285, Owner: Shannon Kennedy. Total square footage not listed. Gunite Pool. Issued Aug. 16.
Stanford Avenue 632: Owner: John DeGravelles. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Aug. 13.
Winterhue Drive 10213: $40,000, Owner: Traci McCall. Total square footage not listed. Fiberglass pool. Issued Aug. 16.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Westchester Drive 1433: $26,500, Owner: Malcolm Gauthier. Total square footage: 1,550. Addition of metal storage building to existing residence. Issued Aug. 10.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Applewood Road 1414: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 953. Addition of living area, convert existing space into pantry area, new dormers on second floor. Issued Aug. 14.
Bonham Avenue 16708: $81,000, Owner: Melvin Keller. Total square footage: 232. Flood remodeling and addition of master bathroom. Issued Aug. 10.
Casa Grande Drive 3504: $7,000, Owner: Reginald and Carla Williams. Total square footage not listed. Addition to extend existing garage. Issued Aug. 15.
Longwood Drive 1997: $250,000, Owner: Ellis Pierce. Total square footage: 3,825. Addition to and remodeling of an existing residence. Aug. 13.
Moore Street 632: $90,000, Owner: Andrew Smith. Total square footage: 375. Substantial improvement with a bathroom and closet addition, to include rewiring existing housing new h/vac system. Issued Aug. 15.
Rhododendron Avenue 2425: $90,000, Owner: Robert Thibadeaux. Total square footage: 2,372. Addition/remodel of an existing residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Stuart Avenue 1747: $75,200, Owner: Lindsey Kelly. Total square footage: 313. Addition of master bedroom and patio to existing residence. Issued Aug. 13.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Bristoe Avenue 16929: $116,688, Owner: Henry Knieper. Total square footage: 1,496. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 16.
Brown Hickory Avenue 8021: $208,806, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,677. New single family fesidence. Issued Aug. 16.
Cadillac Street 5512: $110,000, Owner: Brian LaFleur. Total square footage: 1,237. New single-family three bedroom home, two-story, wood-framed, with brick and siding exterior. Issued Aug. 13.
Carriagewood Estates Drive 8808: $340,782, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,369. New two story, single family residence. Issued Aug. 10.
Gentle Wind Drive 849: $194,298, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,491. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 15.
Gentle Wind Drive 911: $244,608, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 3,136. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 15.
Gentle Wind Drive 919: $203,892, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,614. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Gentle Wind Drive 927: $174,330, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,234. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Gentle Wind Drive 935: $194,298, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,491. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Gentle Wind Drive 943: $245,076, Owner: NIkki Williams. Total square footage: 3,142. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Gentle Wind Drive 951: $203,892, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,614. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Gentle Wind Drive 1005: $175,890, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,255. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Gentle Wind Drive 1013: $183,300, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,350. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Gentle Wind Drive 1021: $194,298, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,491. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Gentle Wind Drive 1029: $203,892, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,614. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Gentle Wind Drive 1225: $201,552, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,584. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Gentle Wind Drive 1233: $183,300, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,350. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 16.
Gentle Wind Drive 1241: $194,298, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,491. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 16.
Gentle Wind Drive 1257: $174,642, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,239. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 16.
Jefferson Highway 9114: $242,658, Owner: Brandon Craft. Total square footage: 3,111. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 15.
Lake Bend Drive 6110: $171,132, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,194. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 15.
Lake Crest View Drive 15303: $600,000, Owner: Brian Smith. Total square footage: 6,342. New 1.5 story, single family residence. Issued Aug. 10.
Paige Street 5515: $110,000, Owner: Brian LaFleur. Total square footage: 1,237. New single-family, three bedroom home, two-story, wood-framed, with brick and siding exterior. Issued Aug. 10.
Paige Street 5525: $110,000, Owner: Brian LaFleur. Total square footage: 1,237. New single-family, three bedroom home, two-story, wood-framed, with brick and siding exterior. Issued Aug. 10.
Paige Street 5535: $110,000, Owner: Brian LaFleur. Total square footage: 1,237. New single-family, three bedroom home, two-story, wood-framed, with brick and siding exterior. Issued Aug. 10.
Plank Road 17930, Baker: $200,000, Owner: Daniel Kilcrease. Total square footage: 2,280. New construction replacing a demolished residence from 2016 flood with a new modular residence. Issued Aug. 14.
Silver Oak Drive 6517: $196,876, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,524. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Silver Oak Drive 6608: $220,772, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,574. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Trottoir Street 5117: $203,892, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,614. New single family residence. Separate permit required for fence. Issued Aug. 10.
Veranda Park Lane 15332: $265,902, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,409. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 16.
Verte Drive 1930: $188,370, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,415. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 15.
Verte Drive 2020: $198,792, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,164. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 10.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Berwick Avenue 13326: $50,028, Owner: Chasity Ross. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 14.
Board Drive 7545: $18,487, Owner: Tammy Cunningham. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Castle Hill Drive 12521: $57,042, Owner: Shirley Kelly. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 14.
Clayton Drive 4457: $23,500, Owner: Melvin Carter. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Clayton Street 4562: $6,784, Owner: Angela Mullins. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 14.
Croydon Avenue 455: $2,541, Owner: Berkley Forbes. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install five vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Aug. 14.
Crystalwood Circle 16321: $7,215, Owner: Lane Aubin. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install 10 vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Aug. 14.
Cuyhanga Parkway 9466: $23,840, Owner: Mary Jarreau. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Debit Drive 7638: $4,038, Owner: Darryl Hutchingson. Total square footage: 100. Window replacement. Install six vinyl replacement windows, same size and style. No structural changes. Issued Aug. 14.
East Forest Drive 3411: $18,440, Owner: Shanta Bryant. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 14.
East Graham Avenue 9585: $4,343, Owner: Ronald Brown. Total square footage: 100. Window replacement. Install six vinyl replacement windows, same size and style. No structural change. Issued Aug. 14.
Fox Run Avenue 9232: $21,199, Owner: Preston Plese. Total square footage: 1. Siding replacement. Tear off and install 28 squares of vinyl replacement siding. Replace rotted wood if found. Issued Aug. 14.
Gail Drive 9266: $4,773.27, Owner: Frank Caluda. Total square footage not listed. Termite Damage. Issued Aug. 13.
Gerlando Drive 3424: $37,179, Owner: Joseph Messina. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 15.
Glenfield Drive 8608: $250,000, Owner: Christopher Patin. Total square footage not listed. Issued Aug. 14.
Glennsade Avenue 9447: $1,182, Owner: Clarissa Clements. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Greentree Drive 3647: $48,500, Owner: Charlie English. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Greentree Drive 3722: $38,000, Owner: Robert Mouton. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Greentree Drive 3833: $30,988, Owner: Merrick Young. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 14.
Juban Avenue 2737: $22,500, Owner: Joe Jones. Total square footage not listed. Issued Aug. 10.
Kay Drive 446: $8,000, Owner: Gwen Boudreaux. Total square footage not listed. Enclose an existing carport into living space. Issued Aug. 13.
Leonard Drive 1735: $24,765, Owner: Obbie Pillotson. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 14.
Lilac Street 14220: $19,733, Owner: Elvinia Soileau. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Linden Street 6112: Owner: Marcus Clayton. Total square footage not listed. Issued Aug. 15.
Linstrom Drive 4626: $54,433, Owner: Valvetta Hudson. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Madison Avenue 3435: $10,000, Owner: Gloria Poole. Total square footage not listed. Tree fell on house. Issued Aug. 15.
Mohican Street 4822: $15,614, Owner: Martha Collins. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 14.
North Flannery Road 2115: $45,510, Owner: Michael O'neal. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 14.
Northdale Drive 10647: $10,669, Owner: Blanche Young. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Old Carriage Lane 1855: $20,000, Owner: Charles Carwile. Total square footage not listed. Remodel existing baths, swapping location of tub and a vanity in the master bath. Issued Aug. 10.
Pinebrook Avenue 10838: $875, Owner: Karen Mills. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install one vinyl replacement window, same size. Issued Aug. 14.
Quad Square Drive 8120: $48,337.49, Owner: Robert Marter. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 14.
South 18th Street 231: $45,000, Owner: Jeremy Farriel. Total square footage: 1,062. Substantial improvement to an existing house. Repair any rotten structural elements, complete rewire, all new plumbing, new H/VAC, reinstall improperly installed windows, add a landing, steps, handrail, as required at the rear door, insulation, all new drywall, fix roof leak, new roof. Issued Aug. 13.
Sherwood Street 2609: $3,158, Owner: Juanita Goodwater. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install die vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Aug. 14.
Silverleaf Avenue 5304: $55,000, Owner: Shantel Gray. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage report. Issued Aug. 16.
Tea Rose Lane 9323: $522, Owner: Arlinn Pounds. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install one vinyl replacement window, same size. Issued Aug. 14.
Vice-president Drive 7609: $50,000, Owner: Jack Blacklock. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 13.
Victory Drive 5933: $9,980, Owner: Ruby Johnson. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install 15 vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Aug. 14.
West Highmeadow Court 2555: $5,840, Owner: Diane Stone. Total square footage: 100. Window replacement. Install seven vinyl replacement windows, same size and style. Issued Aug. 14.
Webster Drive 16720: $30,000, Owner: Princeton Troy Hamilton. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 15.
Willow Oak Avenue 11615: $2,692, Owner: Kenneth Lusk. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install five vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Aug. 14.
Windfall Court 5044: $12,158, Owner: Roosevelt Mcknight. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 14.
SIGN: OFF PREMISE
Burbank Drive 4667: $35,000, Owner: Darren Gaspard. Total square footage not listed. Billboard. Issued Aug. 15.
SOLAR
North 26th Street 1416: $27,000, Owner: Yvonne Bey. Total square footage: 1. Install 7.63 kW solar panel system on existing home - no structural changes. Issued Aug. 10.