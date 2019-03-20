The Animation Career Review ranked the LSU graphic design program first in the state, and highly nationally, in its 2019 Graphic Design School Rankings, published in February.
The Animation Career Review, which provides public information on schools offering animation and graphic design education, considered more than 700 schools with graphic design programs in preparing this year’s rankings.
LSU’s graphic design program ranked first in Louisiana, ninth in the South and among the top 6 percent of schools considered. LSU’s program ranked 23rd nationally among public schools and colleges making it within the top 8 percent and 44th nationally, placing it among the top 6 percent overall. Additionally, the LSU MFA program ranked 22nd nationally among colleges offering a graphic design-related MFA, according to a news release.
“The LSU School of Art’s graphic design program has been on an upward trend for several years in terms of regional recognition of the work of our faculty and students at all levels,” said Rod Parker, School of Art director. “However, this year’s ranking of No. 44 overall at the national level, and the rank of No. 22 nationally for the MFA program in graphic design, signals that LSU is taking its place in the top tier of schools nationwide.”