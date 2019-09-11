BREC's Independence Park Theatre will hold auditions for an all-kids production of "Hairspray Jr.," from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd.
The adaption of the Tony Award-winning musical has roles for a wide cross section of students and an abundance of energetic production numbers.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 19-20. Tickets are $15, $10 for 12 and younger. For information about auditions or to purchase tickets, call (225) 216-0660 or visit theparktheatre.com.