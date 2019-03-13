Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge March 1-7:

70802

Building fire

700 block of East Buchanan Street. Property loss: $500. Cause undetermined after investigation. March 6.

Hazardous condition, other

5100 block of Clark Street. March 6.

3100 block of Madison Avenue. March 2.

70806

Building fire

300 block of Brice Street. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $2,500. Unintentional. March 5.

5000 block of Fairfields Avenue. Property loss: $60,000. Contents loss: $12,000. Cause under investigation. March 6.

Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

1500 block of Carter Avenue. March 3.

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

6800 block of Florida Boulevard. March 1.

70808

Building fire

4900 block of Constitution Avenue. Property loss: $40,000. Unintentional. March 6.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

2000 block of Quail Drive. March 5.

