Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge March 1-7:
70802
Building fire
700 block of East Buchanan Street. Property loss: $500. Cause undetermined after investigation. March 6.
Hazardous condition, other
5100 block of Clark Street. March 6.
3100 block of Madison Avenue. March 2.
70806
Building fire
300 block of Brice Street. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $2,500. Unintentional. March 5.
5000 block of Fairfields Avenue. Property loss: $60,000. Contents loss: $12,000. Cause under investigation. March 6.
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
1500 block of Carter Avenue. March 3.
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
6800 block of Florida Boulevard. March 1.
70808
Building fire
4900 block of Constitution Avenue. Property loss: $40,000. Unintentional. March 6.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
2000 block of Quail Drive. March 5.