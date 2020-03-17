The East Baton Rouge Parish Library announced Friday that after receiving information from health care professionals and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the coronavirus, the library has expanded its standard cleaning procedures and staff have received additional sanitation supplies.
The library has also modified hours. Be sure to check the website for specifics.
Increased efforts are being made in all of its locations and include steps such as the following:
- Staff will wash their hands regularly.
- Hand sanitizer is available for public use at several stations throughout library buildings as supplies remain available.
- Cleaning staff will wipe down and sanitize hard surfaces regularly.
- Large programs and events have been canceled.
Below is a list of Library programs and events that have been canceled. This list may grow in the days ahead as new information emerges. The library’s online calendar at www.ebrpl.com will be updated frequently to indicate any new cancellations.
- Fitness in the Stacks: Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday in March, Bluebonnet Regional Branch
- Authors After Hours: March 21, Main Library at Goodwood
- Allumer Horn Quartet Performance: March 22, Main Library at Goodwood
- Civic Engagement & the 2020 Census with LORI: March 22, Main Library at Goodwood
- Mary Bird Perkins Mobile Clinic Screenings: March 27, Zachary Branch
- JOLTcon for Youth & Young Adults: March 28, Main Library at Goodwood
- Recycled Reads Gift Book Sale: March 28, 3434 North Blvd.
The library offers a variety of online resources available in its Digital Library for patrons who wish to maintain social distancing during this time. E-books, e-magazines, e-audiobooks, and streaming media including music, films, documentaries, and concerts are freely available to any patron with a current East Baton Rouge Parish Library card.
The Digital Library also includes newspapers, magazines, and online learning tools, plus platforms such as Lynda.com, Udemy and Gale Courses. Learn a new language with Mango and Pronunciator, and discover many other options for adults including fun resources such as CreativeBug, AtoZ World Foods, and more. Homework Louisiana, Learning Express, Muzzy, Scholastic Flix, Miss Humblebee’s Academy, Pebble Go and Tumble Books all offer online tutoring, e-books, and interactive experiences designed for students.
Temporary virtual cards allow access to most digital products; see the “Library Services” tab at www.ebrpl.com for more information. Library staff are prepared to give assistance on operation of mobile devices and downloading of content such as e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, and streaming media. The Library website also contains numerous Info guides that describe how to access downloadable media on a variety of mobile devices.
Tools and resources on the coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found at http://ebrpl.libguides.com/coronavirus. To learn more about the library and any of its free programs, events and resources, call (225) 231-3750, or visit us online at www.ebrpl.com.