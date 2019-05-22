Arc Baton Rouge, a service provider for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has purchased property at 12616 Old Jefferson Highway near Airline Highway.
Formerly Praise Family Church, the 12,000-square-foot facility will serve as new headquarters for administrative and program staff, and will include a new day program serving people with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other similar conditions, ages 16 and up.
An open house will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22, with the public is invited to tour the facility, inquire about programs and discover ways their personal and financial contributions can help complete the project and guarantee the anticipated August opening.
“The timing is right for us to bring staff and services together into one facility, expand programming and become more visible and accessible to the community,” board President David Barber said in a news release.
Barber also announced that Susanne Romig was confirmed as the organization's new executive director at the March meeting of the board of directors. She had served four years as the organization’s director of community relations and development, and was promoted to interim executive director when Barry Meyer retired in May 2018.
A new daytime program at the Jefferson Highway site will replace operations of the large facility on Prescott Road known as Metro Enterprises, which has been closed since it flooded in August 2016. Many of those clients were relocated to the Dallas Drive location, which supports 77 adults with day habilitation and group employment opportunities. The Arc will continue to operate this facility, which has served clients primarily from Mid City and north Baton Rouge for more than 55 years.
All people are eligible to apply for the program on a full- or part-time basis, including waiver and private pay clients. Families new to the Medicaid-funded waiver system, or who have questions about the process, can contact Mara England weekdays at (225) 923-3852, or email info@arcbatonrouge.org.
Enrollment for the new daytime/employment program will begin June 17. Opening of the new facility and access to all Arc programs is planned for early August.