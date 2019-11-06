Experts will evaluate collectibles, antiques and other treasures during the free Attic Treasures & Collectibles event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
There is a limit of three items per person at the event. Library staff will be available to demonstrate the use of the P4A Antiques Reference Database, frequently used by experts on "Antiques Roadshow" and available in-house and remotely to all patrons with an East Baton Rouge Parish Library card.
For more information about Attic Treasures & Collectibles, call (225) 231-3740. For information about library resources dealing with antiques and collectibles, visit https://ebrpl.libguides.com/antiques.