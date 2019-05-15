The new St. Joseph's Academy Red Steppers include, first row from left, Aldyn Gremillion, Claire Marie Tate, Sophia Stuart, Lilly Chastin, Camille Nyboer and Ryn Lakvold; middle row, Virginia Smith, Sarah Branstetter, Samantha Bass, Hailey Griggs, Charlotte Fuller, Sara Manning Miller, Clare Dillman and Elizabeth Lemann; and top row, Liza White, Madison Morel, Ellie Prados, Isabella Naquin, Ryleigh Allen, Evelyn Carley, Amelia Bradford, Avery Watts and Isabella Grier. Not pictured is member Shelby Bordelon.