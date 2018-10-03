NATCHITOCHES — The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts held its annual Matriculation Ceremony on Aug. 31 in Northwestern State University’s A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. The ceremony welcomed 173 new students to the school, a group that consisted of six seniors, 54 juniors and 113 sophomores from around the state.
LSMSA Executive Director Steve Horton introduced the students to the school and applauded their efforts and hard work before coming to the institution.
“Over the past year, 360 students entered the application process. Two-hundred-sixty had the ability to complete it, and you 173 demonstrated that you have the ability to succeed at LSMSA,” Horton said. “Ninety-seven percent came to LSMSA with a grade-point average between 3.5 and 4.0. Your composite ACT is 25. You come from 43 of Louisiana’s parishes.”
Student Government Organization President William Heitman, Class of 2019, of East Baton Rouge Parish, gave a speech about the importance of the school’s Student Pledge. Senior Class President Myles Fabre, Class of 2019, also of East Baton Rouge Parish, delivered the closing remarks.
Many students expressed excitement, as well as general nervousness about entering the institution, but their overall feelings toward the school were overwhelmingly positive, a news release said.
“It’s daunting, but it’s an experience I am looking forward to,” said senior Justus Mitchell. “I know it will benefit me in the long run and improve my quality of life.”
“I’m excited to be here,” said sophomore Sneha Anthony. “I worked really hard to be here, and I expect to grow a lot as a person.”
The Matriculation Ceremony is done in part to congratulate the students on their academic accomplishments, as well as solidify their placement at the school. Many of the speeches at the ceremony stressed the importance of students applying themselves during their time at LSMSA, while also enjoying their time at the school.
Kyle Stephens, history instructor, delivered the keynote address.
“We, your faculty, your staff, and your outstanding administrators are so glad you’re here,” Stephens said. “(To the parents), you honor us with your trust, and we are humbled by the awesome and joyful task of educating your children, both within and outside of the classroom. Please know that we know that this is the most important thing we will ever do, and what a blessing that is.”
In his final remark to the audience, Stephens said, “In the words of President Kennedy: ‘Let us begin.’”