McMains Children’s Development Center, a Baton Rouge organization that provides a wide range of services for children facing an even wider range of challenges, is pushing toward the end of its Capable Kids Campaign fundraiser, aimed at raising $350,000 by the end of 2018.
As of Oct. 13, the agency is up to $87,000, said Janel Page, communications and marketing manager for the center. While they may have a long way to go, they have a long list of supporters, and clients served, she said.
McMains treated 520 children last year, 150 more than in 2016. The center is on track to treat 598 in 2018, Page said.
Ricky Major’s involvement with McMains Children’s Development Center began incidentally, at first, when a friend of Major’s, who happened to be a former board member at McMains in the early-to-mid-1990s, asked him for some advice about the center.
As a consequence, Major came to take a look around and was profoundly affected by what he saw. He became a supporter right away, he said, but had no way of knowing that, years later, his own family would use McMains’ services. His grandson developed an eating disorder — possibly due to severe food allergies he had as an infant, and some minor problems with speech.
Once he started, he made rapid progress, Major said, and finished his treatment quickly at McMains.
“It’s an emotional thing for me, you can probably tell,” Major said. “The staff is so dedicated, and everyone is good at what they do. I can’t say enough about the people there. Therapy services at the center combat developmental delays and disabilities in childhood before they become debilitating conditions as an adult. Supporting the center is vital to building a stronger, more thriving Baton Rouge community,” Major added.
The center’s unique gift is its capacity to bring in multiple team members to form individualized treatment plans for every child who comes through its doors, said Anne Hindrichs, executive director at the center.
McMains has occupational, physical and speech and language therapists on site, and can provide psychological, medical and assistive technology assessments as part of its ongoing services.
Board of directors member Jenny Hebert loves McMains’ push to provide additional programs to bring in clients’ families — an inclusive summer arts camp, an annual canoe trip, a six-week assistive technology intensive, and an adapted bike program.
Children with special needs require constant and diligent care, Hebert said, and sometimes siblings can feel left out, as can children with special needs as they can’t participate in the same actives as their siblings.
“Pulling in the family, allowing them to make memories together, is a very important piece of this — the canoe trips, Wheels to Succeed (an adapted bicycle ride), all allow families to do that,” she said.
Hebert has been on the board of directors for the last five years, and though she moved to Houston for work, she remains on the board and travels back to participate.
“McMains Children’s Developmental Center has a special place in my heart because I watched my uncle Bruce struggle with cerebral palsy his entire life. I know the impact that a disability can make on someone, but also the impact it makes on a family. I have been serving on the board of directors for over five years and love that they provide family programs to help build happy memories that a family may not have gotten to experience otherwise,” Hebert said.
While the center has always treated children with severe and profound disabilities, Hindrichs said, services are also available to any child facing a setback.
McMains hopes to use the campaign funds, in part, to expand its educational therapy program — a stepped-up version of academic tutoring that may bring in any of their service providers as needed, she said. The program was eliminated after budget cuts in 2016, she said, but was revived over the summer with a small group of clients.
This service is available to children with dyslexia or any other learning disability, Hindrichs said, but has since expanded to include all students, who, though they might not qualify for special education, may be stuck in an academic subject area, or even on a single concept.
The center also has plans to expand children’s physical therapy services to include postoperative therapy, and therapy for everything else from pulled muscles to growing pains or back pain — anything that could cause limited mobility, she said.
In all its services, Hindrichs said, the center’s goal is to move clients toward independence.
“Children should be able to run and play and jump,” she said.
The center accepts most insurance plans, including Healthy Louisiana plans, and payments are adjusted based on income.
To make a gift to the Capable Kids Campaign, visit www.mcmainscdc.org/give.