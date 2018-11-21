The students of St. Luke's Episcopal School in Baton Rouge honored veterans with a special flag-raising ceremony. Inspired by the poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae, middle-school students created paper poppies for teachers and students to wear as a symbol of remembrance.
McCrae, a Canadian military doctor, wrote the poem in May 1915, shortly after conducting the burial service for his friend Lt. Alexis Helmer during the Second Battle of Ypres, Belgium, which resulted in about 100,000 World War I casualties. The poem begins, "In Flanders fields the poppies blow/Between the crosses, row on row."