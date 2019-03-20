Episcopal School of Baton Rouge students Abhay Basireddy, Akshay Basireddy and Charlie Roth recently received seed funding from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge investor panel for their business proposals:
- Abhay Basireddy, Native Bash: $1,000
- Akshay Basireddy, Instabrush: $2,500
- Charlie Roth, Reaction Relief: $2,500.
The three Episcopal students participated in the inaugural class of YEA BR this school year. The 30-week program is taught by faculty from the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business, the LSU Innovation Park and local business professionals. After learning more about the process of creating a business, students pitched their ideas to the YEA BR investor panel in an effort to receive funding.