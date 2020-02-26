At Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, five seniors are National Merit scholarship finalists for 2020.
Nicholas Fanguy, Elliot Fontenot, Jefferson Koonce, Joshua Langlois and Stewart Roeling were selected from a nationwide pool of 16,000 Semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.
Nicholas Fanguy is the son of Marissa and Keith Fanguy, and attended St. George Catholic School. Elliot Fontenot is the son of Myrtis and Dr. David Fontenot, and attended St. Aloysius Catholic School. Jefferson Koonce is the son of Edy and Jeff Koonce, and attended The Dunham School. Joshua Langlois is the son of Michelle and Jeff Langlois, and attended Most Blessed Sacrament School. Stewart Roeling is the son of Ann and Van Roeling, and attended St. George School.
National Merit scholarship finalists have the opportunity to compete for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $33 million to be awarded this spring.