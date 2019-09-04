The Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation has awarded its 2019 Ronnie Edwards Scholarship to Lee High School graduate Brea Miles, who plans to begin college this fall at Southeastern Louisiana University with a focus on criminal justice.
Miles, daughter of Angela Calhoun and Ronald Miles, is an alumna of UREC's College & Career Ready youth development initiative.
"I am extremely excited about what the future holds," Miles said. "This will help me achieve some of my life goals, which include making an impact in Baton Rouge, addressing issues such as racial profiling and police brutality, and creating safety measures for individuals who have Alzheimer's or dementia."
The Ronnie Edwards Scholarship honors the legacy of UREC founder Ronnie Edwards. Mrs. Edwards founded UREC in 1992, pioneered our youth development initiatives, and championed education, while advancing the organization's purpose of "Building Today's Communities for Tomorrow."