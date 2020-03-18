The staff and board of Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana has been awarded one of Junior Achievement USA's highest honors: the Five Star Award.
The purpose of the Star Award is to recognize staff and boards of JA areas that meet Junior Achievement’s national standards in operational efficiency and through strong representation of the JA brand. Recipients must demonstrate growth in student impact and superior fiscal performance. Achievement against these criteria is certified through JA USA and audited financial statements, according to a news release.
Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana delivered the organization’s financial literacy, work-readiness and entrepreneurship programs to almost 17,000 students in 2018-19.