Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Sept. 27-Oct. 3:
70802
Building fire
1700 block of North 16th Street. Property loss: $15,000. Contents loss: $3,000. Unintentional. Sept. 27.
Passenger vehicle fire
4400 block of North Street. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Sept. 30.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
20 block of North River Road. Oct. 1.
70806
Building fire
1700 block of Convention Street. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause under investigation. Sept. 30.
1900 block of Oleander Street. Property loss: $140,000. Contents loss: $110,000. Unintentional. Oct. 3.
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
5600 block of Claycut Road. Oct. 1.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
4700 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $300. Sept. 27.
70808
Building fire
2300 block of College Drive. Oct. 3.
2100 block of General Adams Avenue. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. Sept. 29.
Grass fire
600 block of Mills Avenue. Unintentional. Sept. 28.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
900 block of Castle Kirk Drive. Sept. 28.
70809
Building fire
9500 block of West Coronado Drive. Property loss: $140,000. Contents loss: $20,000. Unintentional. Sept. 28.