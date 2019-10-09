Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Sept. 27-Oct. 3:

70802

Building fire

1700 block of North 16th Street. Property loss: $15,000. Contents loss: $3,000. Unintentional. Sept. 27.

Passenger vehicle fire

4400 block of North Street. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Sept. 30.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

20 block of North River Road. Oct. 1.

70806

Building fire

1700 block of Convention Street. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause under investigation. Sept. 30.

1900 block of Oleander Street. Property loss: $140,000. Contents loss: $110,000. Unintentional. Oct. 3.

Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

5600 block of Claycut Road. Oct. 1.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

4700 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $300. Sept. 27.

70808

Building fire

2300 block of College Drive. Oct. 3.

2100 block of General Adams Avenue. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. Sept. 29.

Grass fire

600 block of Mills Avenue. Unintentional. Sept. 28.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

900 block of Castle Kirk Drive. Sept. 28.

70809

Building fire

9500 block of West Coronado Drive. Property loss: $140,000. Contents loss: $20,000. Unintentional. Sept. 28.

