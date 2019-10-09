Geaux Fish Saturday
The Geaux Fish catfish rodeo will be from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the fishing pond at the Burbank Soccer Complex, 12400 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge.
East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Park Commission's Geaux Fish rodeos are a great opportunity to introduce new anglers to the sport of fishing or for veterans to test their skills, according to a news release. BREC will stock the pond with adult channel catfish to ensure participants have plenty to catch and a chance to win prizes.
Register at brec.org/geauxfish by Thursday. This event is sponsored by The Atchafalaya Natural Heritage Area. For information, email conservation@brec.org or call (225) 272-9200.
Cristo Rey to hold open house
Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, 4000 St. Gerard Ave., will hold an open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Cristo Rey's education model combines a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum with a one-of-a-kind corporate work-study program, through which students earn 60 percent of the cost of their education.
See snake handlers at Bluebonnet Swamp
National Geographic's Simon & Siouxsie, infamous venomous snake handlers, will visit BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fans and family will have an opportunity to meet snake catcher Simon Keys and his herpetologist girlfriend, Siouxsie Gillett. The "Snake City" stars will sign autographs, take pictures and visit with patrons. Bluebonnet Swamp will also provide animal presentations that allow guests to get up close and personal with local species. Although this event is free and open to the public, BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is asking that guests register in advance so they may prepare for crowds. To register, visit brec.org/snakecity.
A Community Sew-In set to make quilts
Quilters will gather from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Highland Presbyterian Church, 12299 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, to create children's quilts for Braveheart, which helps children who have been abruptly extracted from dangerous home environments, often with only the clothes on their backs, a news release said.
Precut kits will be ready to sew, and lunch is provided. Quilters should bring their sewing machines, neutral thread and the usual sewing supplies needed to sew a quilt top. Ironing and cutting stations will be provided.
To ensure that there are enough refreshments to go around, let The Giving Quilt know you will be coming by emailing Karen Milligan at karen.milligan@att.net.