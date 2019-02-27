A fall 2019 anthology of student poetry will include 18 poems by freshmen at Runnels School in Baton Rouge.
The young poets who will be included in the Creative Communications book are:
- Emma Allerheiligen, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”
- Collin Coates, “O' Giving Gifts”
- Nicholas D’Gerolamo, “Halloween Cowboys”
- Zayne Mandujano, “Halloween Poem”
- Drake Tooraen, “Firework Pops”
- Bailey Ourso, “The Trees Are Always Waiting”
- Avery Matens, “Petrified with Dread”
- Gareth Oram, “Christmas Ham”
- Blane Nicholson, “Dark Night”
- Marcus Glaze, “Tardis Bells”
- Reese Seymour, “Nyctophobia”
- Lily Guidry, “Christmas in Louisiana”
- Lunn Hitchcock, “Tricky Treat Night”
- Robby Harrison, “Evergreens”
- Joshua Freeman, “They Come Out Only at Night”
- Lindsey Huynh, “Halloween Nights”
- Drew Burbank, “Monsters Play”
- Emily Schacht, “The Twisted Tale of Monsters.”
Freshman English teacher Michele Stanfield organized the students’ submissions to the publication.