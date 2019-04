On the feast day of St. Joseph, patron saint of fathers, kindergartners at St. Jean Vianney Catholic School in Baton Rouge welcome their fathers for a mini-retreat. In front, from left, are Ryan Windham, Tristan Grove, Cade Windham, Zoe Cormier, and Trevor Cormier at the left table, and Taylor Allgood and Jane Allgood at the right table.