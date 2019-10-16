The Southern University Ag Center will hold its fall garden workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26 in the multipurpose building of the M.A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge.
The free workshop will provide backyard gardeners, teachers, community garden coordinators and anyone interested in gardening with information and hands-on demonstrations on how to prepare your garden for fall. Topics will include canning and preserving vegetables, eating from your garden, cottage food laws and regulations, and vegetable grafting and hydroponics.
To register, visit http://www.suagcenter.com/form/2019-fall-garden-workshop.