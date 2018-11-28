An Instagram-famous cat, a furry French bulldog and a tiny-but-mighty hedgehog are leading an effort to rally other human-loving animals to "Save the Humans." Vitalant, a transfusion medicine organization with 127 U.S. blood donation centers, recruited spokes-animals to help remind people about the importance of donating blood.
"We love our humans, and we are worried that if they forget to donate blood we may lose some of our best friends," Coby, the effort's spokescat, who has more than 1.3 million Instagram followers, says in the video. "Humans are always creating new ways to save animals, and now it is our turn to take charge and remind them how easy it is to save lives by donating blood. We can't live without you (who would give us our catnip?) so please donate blood to your local community Vitalant donation center. It is so easy."
In the coming months, all kinds of friendly animals will put aside their species differences to focus on their common cause: saving the humans. In two recent studies, it was determined people are more likely to donate to charities and causes that benefit animals vs. humans. Vitalant recruited the animals for the new campaign that intends to grab the attention of more humans and help them understand the life-transforming potential of donating blood.
In south Louisiana, Vitalant has three donation centers and hosts up to an average of 100 blood drives every month. Visit the Baton Rouge donor center at 8234 One Calais, or visit vitalant.org to find a mobile blood drive near you.
"Let's save the humans! Donate blood — it's so easy...and we need them around to give us treats and belly rubs," Franklin the French bulldog says in the campaign.