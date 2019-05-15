New Orleans — A total of 504 graduates — more than 10% of whom earned summa cum laude honors — were awarded their degrees during Xavier University of Louisiana’s 92nd annual commencement May 11 at the University Convocation Center.
During the ceremony, the university also honored four of its own graduates — physicians Dr. Pierre Johnson ’02, Dr. Maxime Madhere ’02, and Dr. Joseph Semien ’01, and vocalist Gail Gilmore ’72 — with honorary degrees. The three physicians, who all participated in the keynote address, co-authored the book "Pulse of Perseverance" and are living testaments of Xavier’s mission. Gilmore is noted for strengthening the pathways to education and music for black youth.
Area graduates included
East Baton Rouge Parish:
Baton Rouge
Chelsea Mitchell, Master of Arts Graduate, Student Honors 4.0
Kellie Cooley, Doctor of Pharmacy
Melia Brown, Bachelor of Arts
Dominic Fleming, Bachelor of Arts
Dominique Seals, Bachelor of Arts
Sydney Wessinger, Bachelor of Arts
Langston Adams, Bachelor of Science
Mikayla Bates, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude
Kelsi Bradford, Bachelor of Science
Dabria Hammond, Bachelor of Science
Morghan Hudson, Bachelor of Science
Janelle Jones, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude
Ke'La Kimble, Bachelor of Science, cum laude
Cara King, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude
Olivia Morrison, Bachelor of Science
Chiantay O'Conner, Bachelor of Science
Arlysse Rodney, Bachelor of Science, cum laude
Brandy Sardie, Bachelor of Science, cum laude
Baker: Megan Webb, Doctor of Pharmacy
Zachary: Rachel Hitchens, Bachelor of Science, cum laude
Ascension Parish
Darrow: Kiersten Rapp, Doctor of Pharmacy
Prairieville: Arbrielle Lowe, Bachelor of Arts
Gonzales: Alaysia Madison, Bachelor of Science
Donaldsonville: Esarrah Hopkins, Bachelor of Science, cum laude
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs: Jessie Pousson Doctor of Pharmacy, cum laude
Springfield: Ashley LaBeaud, Bachelor of Science
Tangipahoa Parish
Independence: Marshay McCray, Bachelor of Arts
Hammond: Cassidy Williams, Doctor of Pharmacy, magna cum laude
Sherrell McVay, Master of Arts