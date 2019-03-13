Runnels School seventh-grader Ben Hader was elected state president of the Junior Beta Club at the organization’s 2019 Louisiana state convention at the Cajundome in Lafayette on Feb. 22.
He is the first Runnels student to hold the state office.
At the convention, Hader delivered a campaign speech in front of more than 13,000 club members and participated in a question-and-answer session with students representing more than 268 Junior Beta Clubs from across the state.
As 2019 president, Hader will serve as an ambassador for the state at the national Junior Beta convention in Oklahoma City in June. He also has the option of running for national office. He will have a leadership role in organizing the 2020 Junior Beta state convention, where he will give a keynote address.
Hader, who has been at Runnels since preschool, is the son of Jeremy and Caroline Hader.