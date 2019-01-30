Free help with tax preparation is available at branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Adults are welcome at the library throughout tax season to have their returns completed free of charge by certified professional tax preparers from the American Association of Retired Persons Tax Aide program and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance through Capital Area United Way.
VITA also will hold its Super Tax Day at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. No registration is necessary for this event. If spouses are filing jointly, both must be present. Can't make it to Super Tax Day? Call 211 to find your nearest tax site and schedule an appointment. For more information, visit cauw.org/supertaxday.
People visiting the library for tax-preparation help should bring:
- Photo identification
- Social Security card or ITIN for each family member
- W-2 forms for all jobs, all 1099 or 1098 forms and information on other income received
- Child care provider information
- Checking and savings account information for direct deposit
- Other relevant information about income and expenses.
Here's the full AARP Tax Prep Schedule:
- Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., (225) 231-3750. From 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Feb. 5 to April 10.
- Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., (225) 763-2250. From 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 4 to April 10.
- Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, (225) 262-2650. From 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Feb. 5 to April 10.
Here's the full VITA Tax Prep Schedule:
- Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, (225) 778-5950. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 7 to April 11, except March 21. From 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2 to April 13, except Feb. 9, March 9 and April 6. From 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays from Feb. 3 to March 31, except Feb. 10 and March 10.
- Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St., (225) 389-7450. From 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 31 to April 11, except March 5, 26 and 28. From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2 and 16; March 2, 16 and 30; and April 13.
- Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway, (225) 924-9385. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 11 to April 11, except Feb. 21 and March 21. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2, 16 and 23; March 2 and 23; and April 6 and 13.
- Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, (225) 274-4450. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 7 through April 11, except March 7 and 14. From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2 to April 13, except Feb. 23 and March 23 and 30.
- Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road, (225) 756-1150. From 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 5 to April 11, except March 5. From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2 and 16 and March 2, 16 and 30. Super Tax Day from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13.