The warden of the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, Tim Hooper, has been honored with the Louisiana National Guard Distinguished Civilian Service Medal.
During a surprise ceremony at the prison in St. Gabriel, Hooper accepted the medal from retired Louisiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Stephen Dabadie and retired Col. Herbert Fritts, deputy director of the Louisiana Military Department.
“We wanted to recognize all that Warden Hooper has done for the Louisiana National Guard and the Gills W. Long Center in Carville,” Fritts said. The Long Center provides operational and training support and resources for the Louisiana National Guard.
According to Fritts, inmates getting vocational training in engine and mechanical repairs were involved in rebuilding a backhoe for the Guard, saving the state more than $20,000.