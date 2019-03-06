Volunteers from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Baton Rouge Recreation and Park Commission removed several hundred pounds of litter from Dawson Creek in Baton Rouge on Feb. 13.
The idea for the cleanup came from Wildlife and Fisheries staff members who noticed litter mounting on the banks of Dawson creek near BREC's Perkins Road Community Park. The Wildlife and Fisheries office is nearby on Quail Drive.
Strategies for reducing the amount of trash entering waterways include:
- Putting trash in proper receptacles
- Cleaning out truck beds
- Refraining from throwing cigarette butts and other trash out of cars or watercraft
- Carrying litter bags in cars and boats
- Securely covering trash containers to prevent animals from spreading litter.
To report littering or illegal dumping violations, call the state's anti-litter hotline, (888) 548-7284.
Dawson's Creek runs from South Acadian Thruway to the LDWF headquarters and joins in with drainage from the University Lakes, becoming Ward Creek Diversion Canal. The canal then becomes Bayou Manchac, eventually feeding into the Amite River and finally Lake Maurepas.