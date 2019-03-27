BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will celebrate its 49th birthday at Zippity Zoo Fest April 6-7.
“Zippity Zoo Fest is one that’s particularly near and dear to the zoo,” said Phil Frost, zoo director. “Not only does it provide the perfect atmosphere for children and their parents to shake off their cabin fever, but it allows all of us to celebrate the many years of connecting people with wildlife and wild places since the zoo first opened 49 years ago.”
New this year is the zoo's partnership with the Junior League’s Diaper Bank. Each guest who brings any unused, disposable diapers for donation, will be entered to win a Friends of the Zoo Household Membership.
Activities at Zippity Zoo Fest 2019 will include:
- Children's Village: The Capital One Pavilion is transformed into a free Children's Village with giant inflatables.
- Entertainment stage: Located next to the Children's Village, enjoy the talents of groups from across the area, as well as local bands.
- EdZooCation Station: Stop by the EdZooCation Station for fun and learning.
- Keeper chats and animal enrichments: Hear from zookeepers, ask questions and learn about animal care.
- Face painting: Visit the face painting and temporary tattoo station to experience the zoo in style. $1 per face painting/tattoo.
- Photo contest winners gallery: Visit the education building to see the winners of the zoo's photo contest. Sponsored by The Advocate. While there, you can also enjoy a piece of free zoo birthday cake.
- AAZK booth: Visit the Baton Rouge Chapter of American Association of Zoo Keepers. Stop by to talk with zookeepers and take your chance at the ring toss game. $1 per try; all proceeds benefit AAZK philanthropy projects, continuing education and professional development.
Admission gates will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and zoo grounds close at 6 p.m. Regular zoo admission applies. For more information on Zippity Zoo Fest, call (225) 775-3877 or visit www.brzoo.org.