Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Jan. 25-31:
CELL TOWER
Port Hudson-pride Road 16697, Pride: $35,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 100. New construction/additions to existing cell tower site, including antennas, new slab and equipment panel, new 10-foot by 10-foot elevated platform, and power and cabinet on new H-frame. Issued Jan. 31.
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Boardwalk Drive 11123: $150,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,936. Addition to existing 3,920 square footage building to create 5,856 square footage. Issued Jan. 31.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4467: owner: Brian Dantin. Total square footage: 3,000. New construction of 5,688 square footage business office building intended for two suites,: A (3,000 square footage) and B (2,866 square footage). This permit is for Suite A of 3,000 square footage for business office use. Issued Jan. 29.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4467: owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,866. New construction of 5,688 square footage business office building intended for 2 suites: A (3,000 square footage) and B (2,866 square footage). This permit is for the complete interior of Suite B of 2,866 square footage for business office use. Issued Jan. 31.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Bankers Avenue 5637: $492,000, owner: Ward Blackwell. Total square footage: 3,997. New construction of 3,997 square footage building for single tenant dental office, business use. Parking is existing. Issued Jan. 28.
Frogmore Drive 701: owner not listed. Total square footage: 397. New const. of 14,113 square footage for auto car wash business occupancy use facility and parking to serve. Includes a 5,435 square footage automatic car wash building, a 924 square footage 3-spot pre-wash canopy structure, a 1,232 square footage pay station, a 936 square footage 6-spot vacuum canopy, a 2,600 square footage detail canopy, a 2,088 square footage 14-spot vacuum canopy structure, a 331 square footage attendant office building and a 397 square footage vending building. This permit is for the 397 square footage vending building. Issued Jan. 30.
Highland Road 18313: $1,200,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,411. New construction of 5,411 square footage convenience store for gasoline sales with uncovered dumpster enclosure and additional 670 square footage enclosed patio for seating: total 6,081 square footage and 6,867 square footage canopy structure. This permit is for the mercantile sales store of 6,162 square footage. Issued Jan. 30.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airline Highway 13250: $57,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Interior renovation of 1,620 square footage of existing car dealership business for office use. Issued Jan. 30.
Government Street 2427: $20,000, owner: Bret Matson. Total square footage: 1,668. Renovation of existing residential home of 1,668 square footage to change occupancy to commercial business office use, existing parking, new striping and driveway widening to serve. Issued Jan. 29.
Highland Road 19202: $130,000, owner: Earl Rentz. Total square footage: 1,016. Interior renovation of the cafe loft space of 1,016 square footage, accessory to existing 100,000 square footage church. Issued Jan. 28.
Jefferson Highway 8564: $150,000, owner: Donna McCaffery. Total square footage: 1,567. Interior renovation of 4,850 square footage two-suite building to combine two suites A and B into single suite space for single tenant business use as dentist office. Renovation of 1,567 square footage Suite B area interior. Issued Jan. 30.
Mammoth Avenue 9673: $10,000, owner: Jude Bursavich. Total square footage: 4,080. Flood damage renovation of 4080 square footage office/warehouse building. Scope of work includes replacing paneling/drywall and insulation and electrical that was below water level. Also replacing interior doors and cabinets. Issued Jan. 25.
North 14th Street 100: $132,000, owner: Angela Harms. Total square footage: 6,018. Renovation of existing 6,018 square footage building and site work renovations to achieve ADA accessibility, and update exterior equipment for park/recreation Business use. Issued Jan. 29.
North Boulevard 445: $4,700,000, owner: Gary Black. Total square footage: 38,278. Interior renovation of partial sixth floor and majority of seventh and eighth floors exclusive of existing core elements including stairs, elevators, mechanical and electrical spaces, for business and assembly areas for attorneys' office. Issued Jan. 28.
O'Neal Lane 2148: $700,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 8,966. Renovation of 8,996 square footage building and change of occupancy classification from mercantile to business for medical clinic use. Issued Jan. 30.
O'Neal Lane 2515: $40,000, owner: Van Nguyen. Total square footage: 1,280. Interior renovation of 1,280 square footage Suite 3, for business use as tea shop and cafe. Issued Jan. 29.
Perkins Road 14333: $32,000, owner: Bryan Alexander. Total square footage: 965. Interior renovation of 965 square footage Suite E, former law office for new business as financial services firm. Scope of work includes relocated a few lights, adding electrical outlets, adding approximately four return air ducts in existing rooms, relocating two interior partition walls a few feet, and replacing restroom lavatory with new. Issued Jan. 31.
Sherbrook Drive 11441: $226,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,268. Renovation of existing church rectory, residential, of 3,268 square footage and change of occupancy to early child care center, with new drive and parking. Issued Jan. 28.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4467: $800,000, owner: Brian Dantin. Total square footage: 5,688. New construction of 5,688 square footage business office building 4 intended for two suites, A (3,000 square footage) and B (2,866 square footage). This permit is for the shell. Issued Jan. 31.
T Rouzan Square Avenue 4831: $430,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,133. New construction of 5,133 square footage shell building A for future mercantile use and parking to serve. With electrical and plumbing. Issued Jan. 28.
DEMOLITION
Jura Street 2532: owner: Clarence L. and Maude Hillard. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single family residence. Issued Jan. 29.
Orpine Avenue 2311: owner: Robert and Tammy Mulhearn. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family residential. Issued Jan. 31.
FENCE
Lake Town Drive 14726: $1,000, owner: Jon Leblanc. Total square footage not listed. 5-foot iron fence. Issued Jan. 28.
Verte Drive 1930: $3,500, owner: Jack Pou. Total square footage: 1. Six-foot wood fence. Issued Jan. 28.
POOL
Lake Town Drive 14726: $45,715.46, owner: Jon Leblanc. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Jan. 28.
Sevenoaks Avenue 7886: $58,300, owner: Michael Morris. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Jan. 28.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
South Eugene Street 3084: $5,800, owner: Logan Leger. Total square footage not listed. Residential accessory remodel. Issued Jan. 28.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Broussard Street 4051: $67,500, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Residential addition/alterations. Issued Jan. 30.
Edwards Road 23692, Zachary: $20,000, owner: Edward and Tracy Carroll. Total square footage: 243. Addition of a new bedroom, relocation of washer and dryer to the new addition. Issued Jan. 31.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Destiny Lane 19760: $425,000, owner: Derek Michell. Total square footage: 5,048. Residential new construction. Single family two-story residence located in the 100-109 mph windzone. Issued Jan. 25.
East Boulevard 827: $145,000, owner: Fahmee Sabree. Total square footage: 1,872. New residence replacing damaged home. Issued Jan. 28.
Hoo Shoo Too Road 18020: $200,000, owner: John McDowell. Total square footage: 2,213. Single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 28.
Lake Breeze Drive 470: $182,364, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,338. Residential construction. Issued Jan. 29.
Petit Pierre Avenue 11737: $580,000, owner: Philip Stagg. Total square footage: 4,094. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 31.
Pine Grove Drive 3245: $276,900, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,891. New single family residence. Issued Jan. 25.
Preston Avenue 17847: $351,140, owner: Lesley Cranow. Total square footage: 4,332. New single family residence. Issued Jan. 25.
Ray Street 131: $137,124, owner: Laura Martinez. Total square footage: 1,758. New single family residence. Issued Jan. 28.
Red Stick Drive 2017: $137,904, owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,768. New single family residence. Issued Jan. 25.
Red Stick Drive 2021: $137,904, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. New single family residence. Issued Jan. 25.
Rose Glen Lane 1623: $221,676, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,842. New residential construction. 2842 square footage Issued Jan. 28.
Thomas Boyd Court 2318: $400,000, owner: Josh Rivet. Total square footage: 5,089. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 29.
W Grant Street 634: $95,000, owner: Mark Howard. Total square footage: 1,466. New single family residence. Issued Jan. 25.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
69th Avenue 2025: $60,000, owner: Leroy Chance. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel, repair fire damage. Issued Jan. 29.
Atlanta Avenue 5656: $24,000, owner: Anthony Arnold. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 25.
Belfast Drive 5212: $17,299.19, owner: Kathy Madere. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Jan. 29.
Biscayne Drive 11674: $74,026.67, owner: Tracey Lang. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Jan. 29.
E Glenhaven Drive 12134: $31,947.83, owner: Coleen Catlett. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Jan. 29.
Enterprise Street 5227: $8,500, owner: Charles and Temaka Mitchel. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued Jan. 28.
Enterprise Street 5256: $8,500, owner: Charles and Temeka Mitchel. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued Jan. 28.
Green Ridge Drive 5334: $44,715, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 30.
Iroquois Street 3911: $6,000, owner: Carey Ford. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage report, damage to ceiling joists, rafters, roof sheathing, wiring in kitchen, drywall, cabinets, hood. Issued Jan. 29.
Joor Road 4612: $41,250, owner: Tuyet Stogner. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Jan. 29.
Lorraine Street 4625: $21,362, owner: Frankie Williams. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house and garage. Issued Jan. 31.
Matthews Street 5620: $5,000, owner: Keldrick Dunn. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 25.
Meadow Avenue 7879: $42,610, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodel to a flood-damaged house, fees apply. Issued Jan. 28.
Mesa Verde Avenue 9845: $38,163.77, owner: Bobby Kirk. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Jan. 29.
Oleander Street 2648: $33,600, owner: Davis Gammill. Total square footage: 1. Remodel to an existing structure. Issued Jan. 28.
Sharp Road 1465: $150,000, owner: Rondi Adi. Total square footage: 1. Residential remodel. Addition of new entry way. Issued Jan. 28.
Silverleaf Avenue 6733: $25,271.82, owner: Leona Murray. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Jan. 29.
Washington Avenue 3838: $9,020, owner: Carla Hopkins. Total square footage: 1,700. Remodel: roofing material replacement. Issued Jan. 28.