Sophomores Madisan Milam and Mollybeth Wilkinson represented Runnels School at the 2019 Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar at Southeastern Louisiana University June 7-9.
The program is designed to help high school students recognize and develop their leadership potential.
At the conference, students from around the state participated in mentor-led meetings, panel discussions and hands-on activities to help them build effective leadership skills and explore ways of making a positive impact on their schools and communities through leadership and service, according to a news release. They also worked on a group volunteer project at a senior center.
Madisan said attending the workshop was “an eye-opening experience. Besides gaining more knowledge about leadership and how volunteering can be a catalyst for change, we had a chance to meet and work with students from other parts of the state.”
Madisan, the daughter of Wendy Milam and Dustan Milam, and Mollybeth, the daughter of April and Donnie Wilkinson, were nominated for the HOBY program by assistant principal Dana Schlotterer.