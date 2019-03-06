St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 2807, got special recognition from the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center during a recent award reception honoring community partners and individuals for their commitment and blood donations in 2018. Through these recognized donors, more than 8,500 lives were touched.
St. Alphonsus holds four blood drives a year, each drawing more than 100 people to donate, and provides lunch to all donors during its drives.
The Chairperson of the Year Award went to Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and Christy Burnett on behalf of Ascension Parish Department of Public Works. Ascension Parish DPW has hosted 34 drives the past eight years, adding up to more than 900 donations.
Other community partner honorees included Ashley Manor, Axiall Corporation-a Westlake Company, Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Broadmoor United Methodist Church, Christ Community Church of Denham Springs, Entergy Nuclear-River Bend Station, Lane Regional Medical Center, Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Theta Xi-Louisiana State University, Turner Industries-Pipe Fabrication, Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge, WAFB-TV and Woodlawn High School.
Platelet donors were also recognized at the event. Platelets, commonly used for surviving and fighting cancer, chronic diseases, and traumatic injuries, can be donated every three days, but no more than 24 times a year, with a shelf life of only five days. In 2018, donors honored for donating the maximum number of platelets included Allen Hebert, Gene Rozas, Jimmy Strubb and Mark Schiltz.
Other platelet donors honored included Ray Aubert, Michael Beck, Frank Bell, Carol Babineaux, Russell Fallin, Michelle Foreman, Joann Fryling, David Gremillion, Harris Lefort, Andrew Pecquet, Albert Pellegrin, Cynthia Peno, Michael Peno and Virgil Wisinger.
Our Lady of the Lake's Blood Donor Center serves the community by providing a safe and adequate supply of blood. More than 60 percent of the blood transfused locally is recruited, collected, tested and distributed by Our Lady of the Lake. One pint of whole blood can be separated into several components — red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma, platelets and cryoprecipitate — and a single, whole blood donation can save the lives of three people, according to a news release.
To learn more about blood donation at Our Lady of the Lake or for the list of donation locations, visit ololrmc.com/DonateBlood.