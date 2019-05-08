Syed Akbar Zamin, of Baton Rouge, is one of three LSU students who have been chosen as recipients of Barry M. Goldwater Scholarships, which recognize top-performing undergraduate students of STEM disciplines.
The other two are Katie Davis, of Frisco, Texas, and Jackson Green, of Monroe.
For the 2019 competition, 443 institutions nominated 1,223 outstanding undergraduates. Sixty-two scholarship recipients are mathematics and computer science majors, 360 are majoring in the natural sciences, and 74 are majoring in engineering. Goldwater Scholars are awarded one- and two-year $7,500 stipends to pursue undergraduate research in the fields of mathematics, the natural sciences, or engineering.
Davis is an Ogden Honors College junior Stamps Scholar studying wildlife ecology in the LSU College of Agriculture and Spanish in the LSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Under the direction of Sabrina Taylor, Davis is investigating an anecdotally reported range expansion and contraction of the species Bachman's sparrow in the early 20th century and comparing it to studies of the field sparrow. This research may inform the habitat needs of Bachman's sparrow, a near-threatened species, and contribute to a further understanding of how genetically based variation in personality relates to species distribution. After graduation, Davis plans to pursue a Ph.D. in conservation biology.
Green is a sophomore studying cell biology in the LSU College of Science and is part of the Ogden Honors College. His research in Ryoichi Teruyama’s lab focuses on the study of oxytocin receptors and their expression in mouse retina, which have revealed a sexual dimorphism in the mice retina. After graduation, Green plans to pursue a combined MD/Ph.D. in behavioral neuroscience.
Zamin is a junior studying biomedical engineering in the LSU College of Engineering. Under the leadership of Myungwoong Kim and Jangwook Jung, Zamin’s research focuses on the characterization of a new biomaterial of collagen-lignin. Lignin has the ability to modulate mechanical properties without creating the issues of cytotoxicity and immunogenicity. After graduation, Zamin plans to pursue a combined MD/Ph.D. in biomedical engineering.