Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Feb 1-7:
70802
Building fire
1800 block of Arizona Street. Cause under investigation. Feb. 3.
2700 block of Main Street. Property loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Feb. 2.
2300 block of Wisteria Street. Property loss: $100. Failure of equipment or heat source. Feb. 2.
Fire, other
1300 block of Scenic Highway. Contents loss: $20. Unintentional. Feb. 4.
Hazardous condition, other
1200 block of North 28th Street. Feb. 2.
200 block of Delphine Street. Feb. 3.
Passenger vehicle fire
5500 block of Banyan Trace Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause under investigation. Feb. 6.
800 block of Mayflower Street. Property loss: $75. Unintentional. Feb. 6.
700 block of North I-110. Property loss: $30,000. Contents loss: $500. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 5.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
400 block of Laurel Street. Feb. 2.
70806
Building fire
400 block of Lovers Lane. Property loss: $10,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 2.
4000 block of Monroe Avenue. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Cause under investigation. Feb. 4.
70808
60 block of Brent Court. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Feb. 6.
5100 block of Highland Road. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 2.
Passenger vehicle fire
200 block of East I-12. Property loss: $8,500. Contents loss: $1,200. Unintentional. Feb. 4.
70809
Hazardous condition, other
14500 block of Stone Gate Drive. Feb. 3.