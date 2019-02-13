Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Feb 1-7:

70802

Building fire

1800 block of Arizona Street. Cause under investigation. Feb. 3.

2700 block of Main Street. Property loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Feb. 2.

2300 block of Wisteria Street. Property loss: $100. Failure of equipment or heat source. Feb. 2.

Fire, other

1300 block of Scenic Highway. Contents loss: $20. Unintentional. Feb. 4.

Hazardous condition, other

1200 block of North 28th Street. Feb. 2.

200 block of Delphine Street. Feb. 3.

Passenger vehicle fire

5500 block of Banyan Trace Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause under investigation. Feb. 6.

800 block of Mayflower Street. Property loss: $75. Unintentional. Feb. 6.

700 block of North I-110. Property loss: $30,000. Contents loss: $500. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 5.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

400 block of Laurel Street. Feb. 2.

70806

Building fire

400 block of Lovers Lane. Property loss: $10,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 2.

4000 block of Monroe Avenue. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Cause under investigation. Feb. 4.

70808

60 block of Brent Court. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Feb. 6.

5100 block of Highland Road. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 2.

Passenger vehicle fire

200 block of East I-12. Property loss: $8,500. Contents loss: $1,200. Unintentional. Feb. 4.

70809

Hazardous condition, other

14500 block of Stone Gate Drive. Feb. 3.

