Louisiana State Police Lt. Johnnie Brown executed a flawless back flip into the chilly water Saturday at the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Louisiana.
Brown jumped into Cabela's lake alongside his fellow officer, Trooper James Pittman and other lawmen and plungers raising money for Special Olympians.
For as long as he can remember, Brown has been a part of the event. The Special Olympics has always been an important organization for him to support, whether through raising funds, mentoring Olympians or assisting with events the day of the competition. Brown shared that he cherishes “working with the kids and their families, and watching the joy on their faces at accomplishment and a job well done.”
Also taking to the jumping platform were members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
EBRSO Maj. Todd Morris plunged off the dock, along with Cpl. Wes Green, Deputy Darwin Passman, Capt. James Ruiz and Deputy Truitt Bushnell.
“The polar plunge for the Louisiana Special Olympics is a great benefit and a great service, and we’re just fortunate enough to be a part of that to help raise funds,” Morris said. He hopes that the event raises a lot of money to “help these children fulfill their dreams.”