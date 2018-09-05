Art classes for children and adults, and clay hand-building classes for adults, are being offered this fall through BREC Art.
Little Picassos classes offering young artists ages 5-7 first encounters with art, using paint, oil pastels, watercolor and clay will be offered on Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Avenue Park, 13300 Cedar Ridge Ave. The cost is $30 per month.
For adults seeking to learn new skills, BREC Art is offering an introduction to the basics of acrylic painting on canvas. The class will cover color basics and properties, color schemes and interactions, brushwork and critiquing. Students will be provided all materials including handouts, supplies and sketchbooks. No previous experience is neededm and beginners are encouraged to join the BREC Art team on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd.
BREC Art will also offer a Creative Expressions in Clay course for those ages 18 and older. Baton Rouge Gallery artist member and ceramist Christopher Brumfield, will teach a personalized clay hand-building course offered on Tuesdays in October and November from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Webb Park, 1351 Country Club Drive. Instruction will cover all aspects of the creative journey of an art piece, from design inception to final glazing. October classes will learn basic pinch pot techniques and create several art pieces while November classes will create holiday plates and serving ware.
Costs for the Creative Expressions courses are $100 per month. For information or to reserve a space, call the BREC main office at (225) 272-9200, email program director Jenny Poulter at jpoulter@brec.org or sign up via webtrac.brec.org.