The Baton Rouge Area Chamber recently concluded its 2019 InternBR program, which provided 23 college-age students with professional development training focused on soft skills.
InternBR, presented by Gallagher and sponsored by Hannis T. Bourgeois, is designed to invest in young professional talent and assist area employers with talent attraction and retention, according to a news release.
The class of 23 area interns attended weekly sessions throughout June and July, each centered on a specific area of professional development. The program began with an opening retreat focused on the qualities of effective leadership and communication, and culminated with participants using their newly learned skills during a mock interview session conducted by community human resources professionals.
Other focus areas included personal branding, professional communication, behavior preferences and leadership styles. The students also engaged in professional, service and social opportunities to learn more about the capital region.
InternBR participants were selected through a competitive application process. The InternBR Class of 2019 and their internship companies are:
- Chet Andrews, Lamar
- Louis Angelloz, Labarre Associates
- Blake Bean, Gallagher
- Jeneé Benoit, Barker Property Management
- Sarah Bourgeois, Gallagher
- Alannie Broussard, LSU Residential Life
- Paul Cassisa, Elifin Realty
- Bradley del Rio, Gallagher
- Walker Fleming, Accurate Medical Billing
- Sam Grayson, Emergent Method
- Maggie Higgins, Baton Rouge Area Chamber
- Hunter Hill, Gallagher
- Ashlyn Lyons, Frock Candy
- Corynn Major, Gallagher
- Peter Mata, Faulk & Winkler
- Stoney McLarty, Armentor & Associates, APAC
- Alisha Moore, Kids' Orchestra
- Mikayla Moss, Kids' Orchestra
- Peyton Phillips, Hannis T Bourgeois, LLP
- Claire Popov, Gallagher
- Zachary Roubein, Emergent Method
- Shale Silva, Gallagher
- Justin Sumrall, Gallagher.
The InternBR program serves to attract and retain the region’s talent, one of BRAC’s chief objectives. To learn more about InternBR, visit www.brac.org/internbr.