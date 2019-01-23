The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has selected 10 student-athletes at St. Michael the Archangel High School for all-academic honors. To qualify, students must attain a 3.5 unweighted GPA or above, have participated in their sport for at least two years, and be a senior in high school.
The all-academic athletes are Jeffery Brignac, cross country; Brandon Bull, cross country; Will Clark, cross country; Jake Cobb, soccer; Donovan Gegg, cross country; Avery Landry, volleyball; Kaitlyn Landry, cross country; Sarah Martin, volleyball; Kennedy Seelbach, cross country; and Chris Sehring, football.