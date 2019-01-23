Michael Archangel all academic.jpg

St. Michael the Archangel High School student-athletes with LHSAA all-academic honors are, front row from left, Kaitlyn Landry, Sarah Martin, Avery Landry and Kennedy Seelbach; and second row, Will Clark, Brandon Bull, Jake Cobb, Chris Sehring, Donovan Gegg and Jeffery Brignac.

 

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has selected 10 student-athletes at St. Michael the Archangel High School for all-academic honors. To qualify, students must attain a 3.5 unweighted GPA or above, have participated in their sport for at least two years, and be a senior in high school.

The all-academic athletes are Jeffery Brignac, cross country; Brandon Bull, cross country; Will Clark, cross country; Jake Cobb, soccer; Donovan Gegg, cross country; Avery Landry, volleyball; Kaitlyn Landry, cross country; Sarah Martin, volleyball; Kennedy Seelbach, cross country; and Chris Sehring, football.

