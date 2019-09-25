BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, will host its merry, not scary Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 19-2 and 26-27.
This trick-or-treat extravaganza began in 1996 with just under 3,900 visitors and has grown to become Baton Rouge’s largest trick-or-treat event, expected to draw up to 20,000 visitors in 2019.
Aside from the 20-plus trick-or-treat stations, activities will include a Halloween Hay Maze & Ed-Zoo-Cation Station. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the Zoo’s Flamingo Café and other vendors. All children in attendance will receive a free trick-or-treat bag.
Admission gates will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the zoo grounds close at 5 p.m. Regular zoo admission of $8.75 for adults and $5.75 for children ages 2-12 applies. For more information on Boo at the Zoo, visit www.brzoo.org or call (225) 775-3877.