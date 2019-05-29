NATCHITOCHES — The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts honored the 35th graduating class during its annual Commencement Ceremony on May 18 in Northwestern State University’s Prather Coliseum. Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards was the speaker.
Of the 113 seniors, area graduates include:
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge: William Casey, Orlando Edwards, Myles Fabre, Danielle Gonzalez, William Heitman, Anne-Marie Higginbotham, Hadley Hines and Austin Schulenberg
Zachary: Colt Crain and Elyse Duplantier
Baker: Dakota Trim
Crain graduated with distinction. To earn this honor, students completed a rigorous program of independent study under the guidance of faculty mentors, which included self-motivated reading, research and creative exploration.