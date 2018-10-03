Families, and even their pets, will find plenty of opportunities to revel in the season with Halloween events planned throughout the month in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Carnival games, costume contests, inflatables and haunted hikes will be featured during BREC-a-Boo Halloween events Oct. 11-12 at Greenwood Community Park, 13350 La. 19, Baker; and Oct. 26-27 at Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge.
The hours for the Greenwood Community Park BREC-a-Boo will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 for all ages, and from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12 for children ages 6 and younger.
The hours for the Forest Community Park BREC-a-Boo will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27 for all ages, and from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 26 for children ages 6 and younger.
The Oct. 27 BREC-a-Boo will start early with a Zombie 5K Fun Run at 5 p.m., with registration starting at 4:30 p.m. Runners will not only have to make it to the end of the course, but also avoid the undead as they try to take your lives (flags) before you can get to safety (the finish line). Participants are asked to bring canned goods for donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Haunted hikes, designed for younger children as an alternative to the commercial haunted houses popular with teenagers and adults, will be offered for $6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 12, 19 and 26 at the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Pkwy., Baton Rouge. No scare tactics are used during this program, and participants are welcome (and encouraged) to come in costume. Bring a flashlight. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
A dog-friendly trick-or-treat event, including a canine costume contest, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Raising Cane’s Dog Park at Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge. Local pet organizations will be in attendance distributing valuable information, candy for the kiddos and treats for the dogs.
"Hocus Pocus" will be screened during a Halloween movie night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road, Baton Rouge. Hayrides will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Popcorn will be provided, and snacks and other treats will be available for purchase. Costumes encouraged.
Boo at the Zoo, a merry-not-scary trick-or-treating extravaganza, will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and 27-28 at the Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Children can visit treat stations throughout the zoo, wander through the Hay Maze and take a spooky train ride. Admission to the zoo is $8.75 for adults and teenagers, $7.75 for seniors 65 and older, and $5.75 for children ages 2-12.
Spooky Spectrum, a family-friendly tribute to the bizarre and freakish, will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road, Baton Rouge. Participants will delve into the eerie side of astronomy, physics and aeronautics with creepy science demonstrations, some never used before. Patrons may also enjoy campfire stories, strange sky phenomena, extra dimensions and extraterrestrials.
Outdoor adventure enthusiasts can get into the Halloween spirit by paddling in the dark along the shoreline of the University Lakes at BREC’s Pumpkin Paddle Parade on Oct. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Wampold Park, 901 Stanford Ave. Dress in a costume and add some lighting to your watercraft! Prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated boats in various divisions. Bring your own vessel or rent one from the LSU URec or Outdoor Adventure (with advanced notice). For this event, participants bring a voluntary contribution of nonperishable goods for the Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Enjoy comfortable indoor theater seating for "Halloweentown" during Make it a Family Movie Night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd., Baton Rouge. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Howell-O-Ween will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Howell Community Park, 5509 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge. Activities will include trick-or-treating, ghoulish games and a hair-raising haunted trail.
At the same time, the Halloween Boo Bash will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge. There will be Halloween-themed games, and a haunted house tour for those who dare.
For information on any of these Halloween events, call (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org/Halloween.