Cancer patients frequently require assistance getting to and from appointments for treatment, often creating a financial and logistical burden. The American Cancer Society recently awarded a $5,000 transportation grant to Ochsner Baton Rouge to help patients receiving cancer treatment at Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge or at the Ochsner Medical Complex-High Grove, which is under construction.
"It's sad when a patient misses their chemotherapy because they couldn't get a ride," said Dr. Burke "Jay" Brooks, chairman of Ochsner's Baton Rouge hematology/oncology department. "Transportation programs are vital for these patients to get the treatments they need and deserve."
Earlier this summer, Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge received a $615.48 donation from Louisiana 4-H to assist cancer patients experiencing financial distress during their treatment.