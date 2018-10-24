Raymond A. Jetson, chief catalyst for MetroMorphosis, has been chosen as one of 20 fellows of Forward Promise, a national program office of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation committed to empowering boys and young men of color.
The fellowship brings together an intergenerational cohort of both emerging and experienced leaders who have a vision for the healing of boys and young men of color and their communities, a news release said. Each fellow will be awarded $10,000 and will participate in an 18-month leadership development learning experience that includes retreats, peer-learning strategy sessions, and skill-building webinars.
“The health of a community depends on leaders bold enough to ask tough questions, build coalitions and take action on behalf of marginalized people,” said Howard Stevenson, director of Forward Promise. “I'm delighted that we have identified 20 visionaries across generations who are changing the way health services are provided to boys and young men of color in this country.”
Jetson said MetroMorphosis creates "movements that matter enough to people that they become engaged in bringing change to their own communities," according to a news release. Jetson also has served as pastor of Star Hill Church for 23 years and as a state representative for more than 15 years. He also completed a two-year fellowship on advanced leadership toward social impact at Harvard University.
The Forward Promise fellows are:
- Tashel Bordere, an assistant professor of family development at the University of Missouri in St. Louis
- Marc Chavez, director and founder of InterTribal Youth in San Diego
- Bryan Echols, coordinator of community restorative justice hubs for the Community Justice for Youth Institute in Chicago
- Robert Jackson, founder and executive director of Beats Rhymes & Life in Oakland, California
- Raymond A. Jetson, chief executive catalyst for MetroMorphosis in Baton Rouge
- Karla McCullough, co-founder of the Ambassadors of the Evers Academy for African-American Males and executive director for the Juanita Sims Doty Foundation in Jackson, Mississippi
- Andres Pacificar, outreach worker for the Seattle YMCA Accelerator
- Teli Shabu, executive director of The Magic of African Rhythm in Durham, North Carolina
- Richard Smith, national director for HealingWorks at Common Justice in New York
- Ron Walker, founder and executive director of the Coalition of Schools Educating Boys of Color in Boston
- Azza Altiraifi, organizer for the Justice for Muslims Collective and The Bridge Initiative in Alexandria, Virginia
- Ariel Jimenez Bustos, coordinator for the National Compadres Network's Joven Noble Youth Academy in San Jose, California
- Rabiatu Barrie, an assistant professor at Adler University in Chicago
- Daniel Chhum, community defense project coordinator for Providence Youth Student Movement in Providence, Rhode Island
- Ricky Hurtado, co-executive director of LatinxEd in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- William Jackson, founder of Village of Wisdom in Durham, North Carolina
- Depelsha McGruder, founder of Moms of Black Boys United Inc. in New York
- Keith Miller, program director of Block by Block for Deep Center in Savannah, Georgia
- Tavae Samuelu, executive director for Empowering Pacific Islander Communities in Los Angeles
- Clifton Uckerman, therapist with Valley Behavioral Health in Salt Lake City.